“10 In Lagos, 9 In Taraba” – Nigeria Confirms 25 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,560
News photo Online Nigeria  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 25 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,560.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

