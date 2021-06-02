Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari’s comment on Igbos wicked, insensitive, says Fani-Kayode
The Citizen  - Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment on the Nigerian civil war and what he would do to the Igbo as wicked and insensitive.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Buhari’s comment on Igbo wicked, insensitive – Fani-Kayode See Naija:
Buhari’s comment on Igbo wicked, insensitive – Fani-Kayode
Buhari’s Tweet was ‘insensitive’ and ‘Wicked’ – Femi Fani-Kayode Politics Nigeria:
Buhari’s Tweet was ‘insensitive’ and ‘Wicked’ – Femi Fani-Kayode
Thank You Twitter: Buhari Civil War Tweets Insensitive, Wicked – Fani-Kayode Naija News:
Thank You Twitter: Buhari Civil War Tweets Insensitive, Wicked – Fani-Kayode
Civil War Tweet: Buhari’s Comment On Igbo Wicked, Insensitive Gist 36:
Civil War Tweet: Buhari’s Comment On Igbo Wicked, Insensitive
Civil War Tweet: Buhari’s Comment On Igbo Wicked, Insensitive Republican Nigeria:
Civil War Tweet: Buhari’s Comment On Igbo Wicked, Insensitive
Civil War Tweet: Buhari Tori News:
Civil War Tweet: Buhari's Comment On Igbo Wicked, Insensitive - Fani-Kayode


   More Picks
1 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Trump permanently shuts down his website 'From The Desk of Donald Trump' 29 days after launching it - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 “10 In Lagos, 9 In Taraba” – Nigeria Confirms 25 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,560 - Online Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports, 16 hours ago
6 I warned Nigerians in 2015 that Buhari is a dictator – 93-year-old Afenifere leader, Adebanjo - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Immigration: Over 43,000 passports ready for collection - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 The Police in Ondo State on Wednesday arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state. - The Nation, 14 hours ago
9 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 22 hours ago
10 PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info