Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


A local AK-47 fabrication factory has been uncovered by the police in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The Nation  - A local AK-47 fabrication factory has been uncovered by the police in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Police uncover local AK-47 factory in Plateau Nigerian Tribune:
Insecurity: Police uncover local AK-47 factory in Plateau
Police Bust AK-47 Factory In Plateau (PICTURED) The Trent:
Police Bust AK-47 Factory In Plateau (PICTURED)
Police uncovers illegal gun factory in Plateau Ripples Nigeria:
Police uncovers illegal gun factory in Plateau
Insecurity: Police Uncover Local AK-47 Factory In Plateau The Nigeria Lawyer:
Insecurity: Police Uncover Local AK-47 Factory In Plateau
Police: how we uncovered AK- 47 production factory Republican Nigeria:
Police: how we uncovered AK- 47 production factory
Police: how we uncovered AK- 47 production factory Naija Surf:
Police: how we uncovered AK- 47 production factory
How Police Uncovered Local AK-47 Production Factory In Nigeria News Probe:
How Police Uncovered Local AK-47 Production Factory In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Trump permanently shuts down his website 'From The Desk of Donald Trump' 29 days after launching it - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 “10 In Lagos, 9 In Taraba” – Nigeria Confirms 25 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,560 - Online Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports, 16 hours ago
6 I warned Nigerians in 2015 that Buhari is a dictator – 93-year-old Afenifere leader, Adebanjo - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Immigration: Over 43,000 passports ready for collection - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 The Police in Ondo State on Wednesday arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state. - The Nation, 14 hours ago
9 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 22 hours ago
10 PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info