News at a Glance
A local AK-47 fabrication factory has been uncovered by the police in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The Nation
- A local AK-47 fabrication factory has been uncovered by the police in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Insecurity: Police uncover local AK-47 factory in Plateau
The Trent:
Police Bust AK-47 Factory In Plateau (PICTURED)
Ripples Nigeria:
Police uncovers illegal gun factory in Plateau
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Insecurity: Police Uncover Local AK-47 Factory In Plateau
Republican Nigeria:
Police: how we uncovered AK- 47 production factory
Naija Surf:
Police: how we uncovered AK- 47 production factory
News Probe:
How Police Uncovered Local AK-47 Production Factory In Nigeria
More Picks
1
AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Trump permanently shuts down his website 'From The Desk of Donald Trump' 29 days after launching it -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
“10 In Lagos, 9 In Taraba” – Nigeria Confirms 25 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,560 -
Online Nigeria,
9 hours ago
5
Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations -
247 U Reports,
16 hours ago
6
I warned Nigerians in 2015 that Buhari is a dictator – 93-year-old Afenifere leader, Adebanjo -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
7
Immigration: Over 43,000 passports ready for collection -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
8
The Police in Ondo State on Wednesday arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state. -
The Nation,
14 hours ago
9
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
10
PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
