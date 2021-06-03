Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mimiko denies plot to defect to APC, says partisan politics least of his concern
News photo The News Guru  - Dr Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past governor of Ondo State, on Wednesday indicated that partisan consideration is the least of his concerns now.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Partisan politics, least of my concern now ― Mimiko Nigerian Tribune:
Partisan politics, least of my concern now ― Mimiko
Defection Rumour: Partisan politics, least of my concern now — Mimiko Vanguard News:
Defection Rumour: Partisan politics, least of my concern now — Mimiko
Mimiko denies defection plan to APC The Nation:
Mimiko denies defection plan to APC
Partisan politics, Least of my Concern now - Mimiko - Breaking Times The Breaking Times:
Partisan politics, Least of my Concern now - Mimiko - Breaking Times
Former Ondo Governor Mimiko denies defection to APC News Wire NGR:
Former Ondo Governor Mimiko denies defection to APC
Mimiko denies defection plan to APC Republican Nigeria:
Mimiko denies defection plan to APC


   More Picks
1 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Trump permanently shuts down his website 'From The Desk of Donald Trump' 29 days after launching it - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 “10 In Lagos, 9 In Taraba” – Nigeria Confirms 25 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,560 - Online Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports, 16 hours ago
6 I warned Nigerians in 2015 that Buhari is a dictator – 93-year-old Afenifere leader, Adebanjo - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Immigration: Over 43,000 passports ready for collection - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 The Police in Ondo State on Wednesday arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state. - The Nation, 14 hours ago
9 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 22 hours ago
10 PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info