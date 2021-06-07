Post News
News at a Glance
It won't be easy to celebrate my 58th birthday — TB Joshua's last video before his death
Vanguard News
- But for his sudden demise, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet TB Joshua had planned to celebrate his birthday on a low key following th…
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
How TB Joshua planned to celebrate 58th birthday on June 12
The Info NG:
“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of Pastor TB Joshua before his death
Independent:
T.B Joshua Planned To Celebrate His 58 Birthday With Prayers For Nigeria
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
I Will Not Celebrate My 58th Birthday - TB Joshua's Last Video Before His Death
PM News:
TB Joshua: I will not be able to celebrate my birthday
Lailas News:
How TB Joshua died: Prophet T.B Joshua said he won’t celebrate his birthday on June 12
Within Nigeria:
How TB Joshua planned to celebrate 58th birthday on June 12
Naija News:
How TB Joshua Had Planned To Celebrate His 58th Birthday Before He Died
Online Nigeria:
FLASHBACK: I Won’t Celebrate My Birthday On June 12 — T.B Joshua
Salone:
WOW – I Will Not Celebrate My 58th Birthday – TB Joshua’s Last Video Before His Death
Luci Post:
How TB Joshua died: Prophet T.B Joshua said he won’t celebrate his birthday on June 12
More Picks
1
Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
2
Oyo herdsmen killings: 50 dead, North wants war in Nigeria – Gani Adams -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
2023: Mixed Reactions As Atiku/Soludo Campaign Posters Flood Abuja -
Independent,
23 hours ago
4
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
5
After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations -
Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
6
'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
7
17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
10
TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times -
The Breaking Times,
9 hours ago
