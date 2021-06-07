Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter suspension, an affront on Nigeria’s democracy, says Yiaga Africa
Legit  - Yiaga Africa said the suspension of Twitter by the government affirms the shrinking civic space in Nigeria and sends a dangerous signal to global investors.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Twitter ban: Nigeria not open for investment –Yiaga Africa The Punch:
Twitter ban: Nigeria not open for investment –Yiaga Africa
The Nation:
Twitter ban means Nigeria not open for investment – Yiaga Africa
Peoples Daily:
Yiaga Africa says Twitter ban an affront on Nigeria’s democracy
Independent:
Twitter Ban: An Affront On Nigeria’s Democracy – Yiaga Africa
Sundiata Post:
Twitter ban: Nigeria not open for investment –Yiaga Africa
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Twitter Ban Means Nigeria Not Open For Investment – Yiaga Africa
Republican Nigeria:
Twitter ban means Nigeria not open for investment – Yiaga Africa


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 10 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info