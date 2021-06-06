Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they?re violating when charged to court ? Malami's aide says
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The media aide to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Umar Gwandu, has said that Nigerians still using Twitter despite the ban on the micro-blogging si

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they’re violating when charged to court – Malami Premium Times:
Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they’re violating when charged to court – Malami
Nigerians still Using Twitter Will Know the Law they’re Violating when Charged to Court – Malami’s aide says My Celebrity & I:
Nigerians still Using Twitter Will Know the Law they’re Violating when Charged to Court – Malami’s aide says
Ban: Nigerians Still Using Twitter Will Know Their Offence When Charged To Court – Malami’s Aide News Break:
Ban: Nigerians Still Using Twitter Will Know Their Offence When Charged To Court – Malami’s Aide
When We Charge Nigerians Still Using Twitter To Court, They Will Know The Law They Are Violating – Malami’s Aide Republican Nigeria:
When We Charge Nigerians Still Using Twitter To Court, They Will Know The Law They Are Violating – Malami’s Aide
Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they’re violating when charged to court – Malami’s aide says Studio CB55:
Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they’re violating when charged to court – Malami’s aide says
#TwitterBan: Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they’re violating when charged to court - Malami Luci Post:
#TwitterBan: Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they’re violating when charged to court - Malami's aide says
Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they’re violating when charged to court — Justice Minister Malami Instablog 9ja:
Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they’re violating when charged to court — Justice Minister Malami
Salone:
Nigerians still using Twitter will know the law they’re violating when charged to court – Malami’s aide says
When We Charge Nigerians Still Using Twitter To Court, They Will Know The Law They Are Violating – Malami Tori News:
When We Charge Nigerians Still Using Twitter To Court, They Will Know The Law They Are Violating – Malami's Aide


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 10 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info