''This is diversionary and ill-advised''- Benue governor, Samuel Ortom, reacts to ban on Twitter operations
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that the Federal Government’s decision to ban Twitter operations in the country is an ill-advised diversion from the core issues of insecurity and

24 hours ago
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 10 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
