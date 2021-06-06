Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate probes maritime academy over diversion, irregular withdrawal of N1.05b
News photo The Eagle Online  - The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide hinged the investigation on the office of Auditor General report which exposed the alleged mismanagement.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate Probes Maritime Academy Over N1.05bn Withdrawal Leadership:
Senate Probes Maritime Academy Over N1.05bn Withdrawal
Senate probes maritime academy The Punch:
Senate probes maritime academy's alleged N1.05bn illegal withdrawal
Senate probes maritime academy for alleged N1.05b misappropriation The Guardian:
Senate probes maritime academy for alleged N1.05b misappropriation
Fraud in Maritime Academy:  Senate Probes  Alleged Diversion Of N1.06bn Point Blank News:
Fraud in Maritime Academy:  Senate Probes  Alleged Diversion Of N1.06bn
Senate Investigates Maritime Academy Over Diversion, Irregular Withdrawal Of N1.05bn Independent:
Senate Investigates Maritime Academy Over Diversion, Irregular Withdrawal Of N1.05bn
Senate probes Maritime Academy over alleged diversion of n1.05bn in commercial bank Business Day:
Senate probes Maritime Academy over alleged diversion of n1.05bn in commercial bank
Senate probes maritime academy’s alleged N1.05bn illegal withdrawal Sundiata Post:
Senate probes maritime academy’s alleged N1.05bn illegal withdrawal
AuGF queries Maritime Academy over alleged diversion, irregular withdrawal of N1.05bn Republican Nigeria:
AuGF queries Maritime Academy over alleged diversion, irregular withdrawal of N1.05bn


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 10 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info