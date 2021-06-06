Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
South West Govs describe Igangan killing as horrendous, callous, highly provocative
Vanguard News
- Chairman South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has described the killings in lgangan, lbarapa, Oyo state as horrendous, callous, and highly provocative.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Akeredolu: Attack on Oyo community premeditated...
Ripples Nigeria:
Herdsmen attack on Oyo community callous, provocative – South-West govs
Chido Onumah Blog:
Akeredolu: Attack on Oyo community premeditated...
The Street Journal:
Igangan Killings: Horrendous, Callous, Highly Provocative — South West Govs
Naija News:
South West Governors React To Igangan Attack
More Picks
1
Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
2
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
3
After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
4
'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
5
17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
8
TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times -
The Breaking Times,
9 hours ago
9
State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang -
National Accord,
10 hours ago
10
NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US -
The Eagle Online,
18 hours ago
