Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua
The Nation  - The Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, has mourned the passing of founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua. Enabulele stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua Vanguard News:
Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua
We pray that God would have mercy on him - Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua Pulse Nigeria:
We pray that God would have mercy on him - Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua
Chief Imam Mourns TB Joshua The Street Journal:
Chief Imam Mourns TB Joshua
Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua | Ladun Liadi's Blog Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua, imam mourns tb johsua, tb joshua dead, nigerian news, nigeria blogs, entertainment news nigeria
Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua Republican Nigeria:
Chief Imam mourns TB Joshua


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 11 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info