Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians mock el-Rufai for tweeting despite Malami’s prosecution order
News photo The Punch  - Nigerians mock el-Rufai for tweeting despite Malami’s prosecution order

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Tweets, Defies Nigerian Government's Prosecution Order
El-Rufai Defy FG, Tweets Despite Malami’s Prosecution Order, Reno Omokri Reacts Naija Loaded:
El-Rufai Defy FG, Tweets Despite Malami’s Prosecution Order, Reno Omokri Reacts
Nigerians Mock El-Rufai For Tweeting Despite Malami’s Prosecution Order The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigerians Mock El-Rufai For Tweeting Despite Malami’s Prosecution Order
Reno Omokri Blasts Governor El-Rufai After He Tweeted Despite Malami’s Prosecution Order Republican Nigeria:
Reno Omokri Blasts Governor El-Rufai After He Tweeted Despite Malami’s Prosecution Order
Governor El-Rufai Tweets, Defies Nigerian Government’s Prosecution Order City Mirror News:
Governor El-Rufai Tweets, Defies Nigerian Government’s Prosecution Order
Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Tweets, Defies Nigerian Government’s Prosecution Order Newzandar News:
Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Tweets, Defies Nigerian Government’s Prosecution Order
Reno Omokri Blasts Governor El-Rufai After He Tweeted Despite Malami’s Prosecution Order Tori News:
Reno Omokri Blasts Governor El-Rufai After He Tweeted Despite Malami’s Prosecution Order


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 9 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 11 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info