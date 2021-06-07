Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


$12b e-commerce suffers as Twitter ban costs N7.5 billion in three days
News photo The Guardian  - The suspension of Twitter, a leading micro-blogging platform, has begun to take its toll on struggling Nigeria’s economy, leading to a loss of N7.5 billion in the past three days.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

See The Huge Amount Nigeria Loses Daily To Twitter Ban – NetBlocks Naija Loaded:
See The Huge Amount Nigeria Loses Daily To Twitter Ban – NetBlocks
Twitter Ban Costs Nigeria N7.5 Billion In 3 Days The Trent:
Twitter Ban Costs Nigeria N7.5 Billion In 3 Days
$12b E-Commerce Suffers As Twitter Ban Costs N7.5 Billion In Three Days The Street Journal:
$12b E-Commerce Suffers As Twitter Ban Costs N7.5 Billion In Three Days
Nigeria Loses ₦2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban - NetBlocks (Sahara Reporters) Gist Punch:
Nigeria Loses ₦2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban - NetBlocks (Sahara Reporters)
Nigeria Loses N2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban – NetBlocks Online Nigeria:
Nigeria Loses N2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban – NetBlocks
Nigeria Loses N2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban Gist 36:
Nigeria Loses N2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban
Nigeria Loses N2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban Republican Nigeria:
Nigeria Loses N2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban
Nigeria Loses N2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban - NetBlocks Tori News:
Nigeria Loses N2 Billion Daily To Twitter Ban - NetBlocks


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 11 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info