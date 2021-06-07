Post News
News at a Glance
EXCLUSIVE: Despite denial, Nigeria Army retires 29 generals after Yahaya’s appointment as COAS [FULL LIST]
Premium Times
- The 29 army generals are seniors to Farouk Yahaya who was appointed COAS on May 27.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian Army secretly retires 29 Generals after appointment of new COAS, Yahaya
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Despite Denial, Nigeria Army Retires 29 Generals After Yahaya’s Appointment As COAS [FULL LIST]
Anaedo Online:
COAS: Finally, Nigeria Army Retires 29 Generals After Yahaya’s Appointment (Full Lists)
Newzandar News:
List Of 29 Generals Retired by Nigerian Army after Yahaya’s Appointment as COAS
Gist Lovers:
List Of 29 Generals Retired by Nigerian Army after Yahaya’s Appointment as COAS
Naija News:
Nigeria Army Retires 29 Generals After Yahaya’s Appointment As COAS (Full List) | Nigeria News
Republican Nigeria:
Nigeria Army retires 29 generals after Yahaya’s appointment as COAS (FULL LIST)
More Picks
1
Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
2
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
3
State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
4
TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times -
The Breaking Times,
18 hours ago
5
2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo -
Legit,
5 hours ago
6
Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms -
Peoples Daily,
17 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises to N9.76tn in Q1, Records N3.94tn Deficit -
This Day,
15 hours ago
8
Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
'We never received funding' -- south-east security committee chairman resigns -
The Cable,
4 hours ago
10
Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
