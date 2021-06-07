Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Igangan Killings: Convoke security summit now, Oyo APC tells Makinde — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described Saturday’s killings in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government area, as one too many, and urged Gov. Seyi Makinde to promptly convoke a security summit.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Igangan Killings: Convoke security summit now, Oyo APC tells Makinde Vanguard News:
Igangan Killings: Convoke security summit now, Oyo APC tells Makinde
Igangan killings: Convoke security summit now - APC tells Gov Makinde Daily Post:
Igangan killings: Convoke security summit now - APC tells Gov Makinde
IGANGAN: APC urges Gov Makinde to convene security summit in Oyo Ripples Nigeria:
IGANGAN: APC urges Gov Makinde to convene security summit in Oyo
Igangan Killings: Convoke Security Summit Now, Oyo APC Tells Makinde The Street Journal:
Igangan Killings: Convoke Security Summit Now, Oyo APC Tells Makinde
Igangan Killings: Convoke security summit now, Oyo APC tells Makinde The Eagle Online:
Igangan Killings: Convoke security summit now, Oyo APC tells Makinde
Igangan Killings: Convoke security summit now, APC tells Makinde The News Guru:
Igangan Killings: Convoke security summit now, APC tells Makinde
APC reacts to Igangan killings, asks Makinde to convoke security summit Within Nigeria:
APC reacts to Igangan killings, asks Makinde to convoke security summit


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 11 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info