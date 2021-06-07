Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NPA, LASG collaboration’ll end Apapa gridlock — Official
News photo News Verge  - The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is optimistic that its renewed collaboration with the Lagos State Government will bring an end to the perennial gridlock within and around the Apapa metropolis.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NPA, LASG map out strategies to tackle Apapa gridlock Vanguard News:
NPA, LASG map out strategies to tackle Apapa gridlock
Apapa gridlock: Again, NPA, Lagos govt seek solutions Premium Times:
Apapa gridlock: Again, NPA, Lagos govt seek solutions
NPA collaborates with Lagos govt to end Apapa gridlock Daily Nigerian:
NPA collaborates with Lagos govt to end Apapa gridlock
NPA, LASG collaboration’ll end Apapa gridlock — Official News Diary Online:
NPA, LASG collaboration’ll end Apapa gridlock — Official
NPA, LASG Collaboration’ll End Apapa Gridlock — Official The Street Journal:
NPA, LASG Collaboration’ll End Apapa Gridlock — Official
NPA, Lagos govt to tackle Apapa gridlock PM News:
NPA, Lagos govt to tackle Apapa gridlock
Apapa gridlock: Again, NPA, Lagos govt seek solutions Inside Mainland:
Apapa gridlock: Again, NPA, Lagos govt seek solutions


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 9 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 11 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info