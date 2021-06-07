Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states
The Cable  - Nigeria on Sunday recorded 11 cases of COVID-19. Here are five updates about the pandemic this Monday. Advertisement Enugu takes COVID-19 test to churches Enugu government on Sunday took its COVID-19

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records 26 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,756 Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria records 26 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,756
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166,767 Vanguard News:
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166,767
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166, 767 The Guardian:
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166, 767
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166, 767 – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166, 767 – The Sun Nigeria
COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest infection figure in 2021 Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest infection figure in 2021
NCDC Records 11 New COVID-19 Infections, Bringing Total Cases To 166, 767 The Nigeria Lawyer:
NCDC Records 11 New COVID-19 Infections, Bringing Total Cases To 166, 767
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,767 The Eagle Online:
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,767
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, total cases now 166, 767 Pulse Nigeria:
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, total cases now 166, 767
COVID-19 infections endure in Lagos with 9 new cases PM News:
COVID-19 infections endure in Lagos with 9 new cases
NCDC Records 11 New COVID-19 Infections, Bringing Total Cases To 166,767 The Street Journal:
NCDC Records 11 New COVID-19 Infections, Bringing Total Cases To 166,767
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166, 767 News Diary Online:
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166, 767
COVID-19: Nigeria Announces 11 New Infections, Total Now 166,767 NPO Reports:
COVID-19: Nigeria Announces 11 New Infections, Total Now 166,767
Maritime First Newspaper:
NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166, 767
NCDC Records 11 New COVID-19 Infections Western Post News:
NCDC Records 11 New COVID-19 Infections
Nigeria Records 11 New COVID-19 Cases Affairs TV:
Nigeria Records 11 New COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 11 New Cases – Lowest Infection Figure In 2021 Mojidelano:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 11 New Cases – Lowest Infection Figure In 2021


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 9 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 11 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info