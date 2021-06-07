Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Banks Begins Deduction of ₦6.98 On USSD Transactions
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

USSD Charges: Banks commence N6.98 deductions Daily Times:
USSD Charges: Banks commence N6.98 deductions
Banks begin debits for USSD transactions The Nation:
Banks begin debits for USSD transactions
Banks Begin N6.98 USSD Charge, Customers Kick Economic Confidential:
Banks Begin N6.98 USSD Charge, Customers Kick
Customers revolt as banks begin ₦6.98 USSD charge Top Naija:
Customers revolt as banks begin ₦6.98 USSD charge
Banks will charge N6.98 for USSD transactions moving forward Tech City:
Banks will charge N6.98 for USSD transactions moving forward
Banks Begin Debits For USSD Transactions Lagos Television:
Banks Begin Debits For USSD Transactions
Financial experts react as banks commence N6.98 USSD charge Tech Economy:
Financial experts react as banks commence N6.98 USSD charge


