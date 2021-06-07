Mother and son allegedly kill High Court registrar over N2500 debt in Delta



A High Court registrar, Paul Eghodibie Ezenwosi, has allegedly been killed in Owa-Oyibu community, the Headquarter of Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State over Linda Ikeji Blog - The deceasedA High Court registrar, Paul Eghodibie Ezenwosi, has allegedly been killed in Owa-Oyibu community, the Headquarter of Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State over



News Credibility Score: 99%