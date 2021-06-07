Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today

THE Association of Onions Producers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (OPMAN), has threatened to stop supplying onions to the entire southern part ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Onion traders threaten supply cut South The Nation:
Onion traders threaten supply cut South
Insecurity: Onion traders extend supply cut to south-south, south-west The Cable:
Insecurity: Onion traders extend supply cut to south-south, south-west
Onions Sellers Threaten To Cut Supply To Southern Nigeria The Trent:
Onions Sellers Threaten To Cut Supply To Southern Nigeria
Onion Marketers Threaten To Stop Supply To The Entire South From Today Information Nigeria:
Onion Marketers Threaten To Stop Supply To The Entire South From Today
South To Experience Onion Scarcity As Marketers Threaten To Cut Supply Independent:
South To Experience Onion Scarcity As Marketers Threaten To Cut Supply
Onion Marketers Threaten To Stop Supply To The Entire South From Today Sundiata Post:
Onion Marketers Threaten To Stop Supply To The Entire South From Today
Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today Republican Nigeria:
Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today
Onion Dealers Threaten Supply Cut To Southern Nigeria Global Village Extra:
Onion Dealers Threaten Supply Cut To Southern Nigeria
REVEALED: Why We Cut Supply To Southern Nigeria – Onions Marketers Anaedo Online:
REVEALED: Why We Cut Supply To Southern Nigeria – Onions Marketers
Onion traders extend supply cut to south-south, south-west over insecurity Within Nigeria:
Onion traders extend supply cut to south-south, south-west over insecurity


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 20 hours ago
4 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 18 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms - Peoples Daily, 17 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises to N9.76tn in Q1, Records N3.94tn Deficit - This Day, 15 hours ago
8 Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 'We never received funding' -- south-east security committee chairman resigns - The Cable, 4 hours ago
10 Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info