"Never be in a haste to get married " - Bauchi Governor's daughter, Fatima Zara advises heart-broken lady who asked her for a serious man to marry

1
Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian,
4 hours ago
2
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable,
9 hours ago
3
After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
4
'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable,
20 hours ago
5
17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable,
22 hours ago
8
TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times,
9 hours ago
9
State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord,
11 hours ago
10
NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online,
19 hours ago