Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Bagudu says 97 bodies have been recovered from Kebbi boat accident
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says no fewer than 97 bodies have been recovered from the recent boat mishap at Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Kebbi Boat Mishap: 97 bodies now recovered – Governor Premium Times:
Kebbi Boat Mishap: 97 bodies now recovered – Governor
Kebbi boat mishap: Bagudu gives update on bodies recovered PM News:
Kebbi boat mishap: Bagudu gives update on bodies recovered
Kebbi boat mishap: 97 bodies recovered – Bagudu — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Kebbi boat mishap: 97 bodies recovered – Bagudu — NEWSVERGE
Kebbi boat mishap: We’ve recovered 97 bodies – Bagudu Daily Nigerian:
Kebbi boat mishap: We’ve recovered 97 bodies – Bagudu
Kebbi boat accident: 97 bodies recovered – Bagudu The Eagle Online:
Kebbi boat accident: 97 bodies recovered – Bagudu
Kebbi boat mishap: 97 bodies recovered – Bagudu The News:
Kebbi boat mishap: 97 bodies recovered – Bagudu
Kebbi Boat Mishap: 97 Bodies Recovered – Bagudu The Street Journal:
Kebbi Boat Mishap: 97 Bodies Recovered – Bagudu
Bagudu: Kebbi Gov confirms 97 bodies recovered in boat accident 1st for Credible News:
Bagudu: Kebbi Gov confirms 97 bodies recovered in boat accident


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 9 hours ago
3 After suspected herdsmen killed 11 at Igangan, South West governors mobilise Amotekun for joint operations - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
4 'Be ready to build thousands of prisons' -- Ozekhome hits FG over prosecution of Twitter ban violators - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 17 Kano young men die in fatal motor accident while returning from friend's wedding in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Oyo Police confirms attack on Iganga community, death of 11 persons (PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 PDP reps threaten lawsuit against FG over Twitter suspension - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 9 hours ago
9 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 11 hours ago
10 NIDCOM boss hails 22-year-old Ezeonu for winning city council runoff election in US - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info