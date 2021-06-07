Governor Sanwo-Olu confirms incidents of kidnappings in Lagos, harps on security consciousness from all residents of the state (video)

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian,
13 hours ago
|
2
|
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit,
5 hours ago
|
6
|
Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms - Peoples Daily,
17 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises to N9.76tn in Q1, Records N3.94tn Deficit - This Day,
15 hours ago
|
8
|
Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
9
|
'We never received funding' -- south-east security committee chairman resigns - The Cable,
4 hours ago
|
10
|
Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today - Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago