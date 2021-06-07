Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NBC threatens to sanction TV, radio stations using Twitter
The Punch  - The NBC said the decision followed the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 20 hours ago
4 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 18 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms - Peoples Daily, 18 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises to N9.76tn in Q1, Records N3.94tn Deficit - This Day, 15 hours ago
8 Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 'We never received funding' -- south-east security committee chairman resigns - The Cable, 4 hours ago
10 Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
