Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Serena Williams offered her support to Naomi Osaka on Monday after the Japanese player’s decision to withdraw from the French Open in the wake of her boycott of press conferences.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal Premium Times:
Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Serena Williams offers support to Naomi Osaka PM News:
Serena Williams offers support to Naomi Osaka
Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal The News Guru:
Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal Daily Nigerian:
Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Serena Williams has been knocked out of 2021 French Open Instablog 9ja:
Serena Williams has been knocked out of 2021 French Open
Serena Williams offers support to Naomi Osaka See Naija:
Serena Williams offers support to Naomi Osaka


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 IGP suspends issuance of tinted glass permits, spy number plates - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Flight Operations: FAAN commissions Bird/wildlife management equipment - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
4 Why Northern Elders Are Behind Insecurity In The South-East —Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 Igangan: Forget Constitution, Arm Yourselves, War Has Been Declared On Us—Akintoye Tells Yoruba People - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Northern Elders to Igbo leaders: Prevail on secessionists in S/East to prevent war - The Nation, 18 hours ago
7 Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Temmie Ovwasa lists the mental and physical illnesses she has to deal with as she blames Nigeria for her condition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info