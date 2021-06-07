Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale

This is gathered from a report by the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

















An earth tremor of low magnitude measuring 2.6 on Richter Scale has reportedly occurred in South-West on Saturday. This is gathered from a report by the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.



