Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale
Sahara Reporters  - An earth tremor of low magnitude measuring 2.6 on Richter Scale has reportedly occurred in South-West on Saturday.
This is gathered from a report by the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.








...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Earth tremor recorded in Osun
Low magnitude earth tremor rocks Nigeria Vanguard News:
Low magnitude earth tremor rocks Nigeria
Low Magnitude Earth Tremor Rocks Nigeria The Street Journal:
Low Magnitude Earth Tremor Rocks Nigeria
Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale Gist 36:
Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale
Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale
Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale Newzandar News:
Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale
Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale Tori News:
Nigerian State Records Earth Tremor Measuring 2.6 On Richter Scale


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 20 hours ago
4 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 18 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms - Peoples Daily, 18 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises to N9.76tn in Q1, Records N3.94tn Deficit - This Day, 15 hours ago
8 Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 'We never received funding' -- south-east security committee chairman resigns - The Cable, 4 hours ago
10 Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info