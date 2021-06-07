Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXPOSED: How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In US
Sahara Reporters  - Documents have exposed how Dr. Kazim Oladotun Oyenuga, the son of a popular deceased gold merchant in Ibadan, Oyo State may have defrauded two Nigerians of $134,000 (about N67 million).

His father, Taiwo Oyenuga Sitaga (Sikiru Taiwo Oyenuga), ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EXPOSED: How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In US Newzandar News:
EXPOSED: How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In US
How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In USA Gist 36:
How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In USA
Dee Reporters:
Shocking! How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In USA
EXPOSED: How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In USA Online Nigeria:
EXPOSED: How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In USA
How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In USA Republican Nigeria:
How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In USA
EXPOSED: How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In USA Tori News:
EXPOSED: How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In USA


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 20 hours ago
4 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 18 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms - Peoples Daily, 18 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises to N9.76tn in Q1, Records N3.94tn Deficit - This Day, 15 hours ago
8 Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 'We never received funding' -- south-east security committee chairman resigns - The Cable, 4 hours ago
10 Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info