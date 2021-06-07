EXPOSED: How Nigerian-born Pharmacist, Kazeem Oyenuga, Defrauded Two Men Of N67million In US



His father, Taiwo Oyenuga Sitaga (Sikiru Taiwo Oyenuga), ... Sahara Reporters - Documents have exposed how Dr. Kazim Oladotun Oyenuga, the son of a popular deceased gold merchant in Ibadan, Oyo State may have defrauded two Nigerians of $134,000 (about N67 million).His father, Taiwo Oyenuga Sitaga (Sikiru Taiwo Oyenuga), ...



News Credibility Score: 99%