Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If you used VPN to access Twitter, you have sinned against God- Nigerian man reveals
News photo Daily Times  - A Nigerian man identified as Glory Papaglo Igho has taken to social media to warn Christians, particularly those who, despite the Twitter ban, uses VPN to access the microblogging platform revealing that they have sinned against God. Naija New earlier ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“If use VPN to access Twitter, you’ve sinned against God’ – Pastor Igho tells Nigerians Oyo Gist:
“If use VPN to access Twitter, you’ve sinned against God’ – Pastor Igho tells Nigerians
If you use VPN to access Twitter, you’ve sinned against God – Pastor Igho tells Christians Correct NG:
If you use VPN to access Twitter, you’ve sinned against God – Pastor Igho tells Christians
If You Used VPN To Access Twitter, You Have Sinned Against God- Nigerian Man Reveals Naija News:
If You Used VPN To Access Twitter, You Have Sinned Against God- Nigerian Man Reveals
You Have Sinned Against God, If You Use VPN – Nigerian Man Reveals Anaedo Online:
You Have Sinned Against God, If You Use VPN – Nigerian Man Reveals
If you use VPN to access Twitter, you’ve sinned against God – Pastor Igho tells Christians Newzandar News:
If you use VPN to access Twitter, you’ve sinned against God – Pastor Igho tells Christians
”If You Are A Christian And Use VPN to Access Twitter After FG’s Ban, You Have Sinned Gist 36:
”If You Are A Christian And Use VPN to Access Twitter After FG’s Ban, You Have Sinned
”If You Are A Christian And Use VPN to Access Twitter After FG’s Ban, You Have Sinned Republican Nigeria:
”If You Are A Christian And Use VPN to Access Twitter After FG’s Ban, You Have Sinned
Tori News:
''If You Are A Christian And Use VPN to Access Twitter After FG's Ban, You Have Sinned - Nigerian Pastor


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 20 hours ago
4 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 18 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms - Peoples Daily, 18 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises to N9.76tn in Q1, Records N3.94tn Deficit - This Day, 15 hours ago
8 Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 'We never received funding' -- south-east security committee chairman resigns - The Cable, 4 hours ago
10 Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info