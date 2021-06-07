Twitter suspension in national interest, security — Onyeama

|
1
Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian,
23 hours ago
2
IGP suspends issuance of tinted glass permits, spy number plates - The Punch,
21 hours ago
3
Flight Operations: FAAN commissions Bird/wildlife management equipment - Tech Economy,
23 hours ago
4
Why Northern Elders Are Behind Insecurity In The South-East —Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
5
Igangan: Forget Constitution, Arm Yourselves, War Has Been Declared On Us—Akintoye Tells Yoruba People - Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
6
Northern Elders to Igbo leaders: Prevail on secessionists in S/East to prevent war - The Nation,
18 hours ago
7
Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Temmie Ovwasa lists the mental and physical illnesses she has to deal with as she blames Nigeria for her condition - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit,
15 hours ago
10
ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt - Vanguard News,
13 hours ago