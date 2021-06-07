Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘For the first time in a long while, I find nothing to be cheerful about’ Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo in sorrow
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has expressed displeasure over the current situation of the country. In a post shared on Instagram, the actor said for the first time in a long time, he finds nothing to be cheerful about in Nigeria. According to the ...

24 hours ago
