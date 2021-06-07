Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo
Legit
- Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has disowned campaign posters pairing him and a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo, for the 2023.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
2023 Election: Atiku/Soludo campaign posters surfaces
The Punch:
APGA kicks over Atiku, Soludo's campaign posters
Vanguard News:
2023: Atiku distances self from campaign posters
The Nation:
2023: Atiku disowns campaign posters with Soludo as running mate
Ripples Nigeria:
Mischief-makers behind 2023 campaign posters – Atiku
Information Nigeria:
2023: Atiku Disowns Campaign Posters With Soludo As Running Mate
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Mischief-makers behind 2023 campaign posters in Abuja – Atiku
Online Nigeria:
2023: Atiku disowns campaign posters with Soludo as running mate
Naija News:
Atiku Reacts To 2023 Campaign Posters With Soludo
Republican Nigeria:
2023: Atiku, Soludo campaign posters flood Abuja
Within Nigeria:
2023: Atiku disowns campaign posters with Soludo as running mate
More Picks
1
Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
2
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
3
State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
4
TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times -
The Breaking Times,
18 hours ago
5
2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo -
Legit,
5 hours ago
6
Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms -
Peoples Daily,
18 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises to N9.76tn in Q1, Records N3.94tn Deficit -
This Day,
15 hours ago
8
Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
'We never received funding' -- south-east security committee chairman resigns -
The Cable,
5 hours ago
10
Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
