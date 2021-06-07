Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo
News photo Legit  - Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has disowned campaign posters pairing him and a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo, for the 2023.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Election: Atiku/Soludo campaign posters surfaces Daily Times:
2023 Election: Atiku/Soludo campaign posters surfaces
APGA kicks over Atiku, Soludo The Punch:
APGA kicks over Atiku, Soludo's campaign posters
2023: Atiku distances self from campaign posters Vanguard News:
2023: Atiku distances self from campaign posters
2023: Atiku disowns campaign posters with Soludo as running mate The Nation:
2023: Atiku disowns campaign posters with Soludo as running mate
Mischief-makers behind 2023 campaign posters – Atiku Ripples Nigeria:
Mischief-makers behind 2023 campaign posters – Atiku
2023: Atiku Disowns Campaign Posters With Soludo As Running Mate Information Nigeria:
2023: Atiku Disowns Campaign Posters With Soludo As Running Mate
Mischief-makers behind 2023 campaign posters in Abuja – Atiku Society Gazette Nigeria:
Mischief-makers behind 2023 campaign posters in Abuja – Atiku
2023: Atiku disowns campaign posters with Soludo as running mate Online Nigeria:
2023: Atiku disowns campaign posters with Soludo as running mate
Atiku Reacts To 2023 Campaign Posters With Soludo Naija News:
Atiku Reacts To 2023 Campaign Posters With Soludo
2023: Atiku, Soludo campaign posters flood Abuja Republican Nigeria:
2023: Atiku, Soludo campaign posters flood Abuja
2023: Atiku disowns campaign posters with Soludo as running mate Within Nigeria:
2023: Atiku disowns campaign posters with Soludo as running mate


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC records 11 cases in three states - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 State police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Sen. Gyang - National Accord, 20 hours ago
4 TB Joshua Knew of His Death, Was Prepared - Prophet Iginla - Breaking Times - The Breaking Times, 18 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms - Peoples Daily, 18 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises to N9.76tn in Q1, Records N3.94tn Deficit - This Day, 15 hours ago
8 Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 'We never received funding' -- south-east security committee chairman resigns - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 Onion marketers threaten to stop supply to the entire South from today - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info