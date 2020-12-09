Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps threaten to shut down N’Assembly, sanction CBN, NIMASA’s DG, IGP, NSA
Daily Times  - Tom Okpe, Abuja The House of Representatives on Monday threatened to shut down the National Assembly over non-appearance of agencies of government.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps threaten to sanction CBN Governor, NIMASA DG, NSA The Nation:
Reps threaten to sanction CBN Governor, NIMASA DG, NSA
Reps threaten to sanction CBN, IGP, others for snubbing panel The Guardian:
Reps threaten to sanction CBN, IGP, others for snubbing panel
Reps Committee gives CBN Gov, NSA, NIMASA DG 72hrs to cause appearance TVC News:
Reps Committee gives CBN Gov, NSA, NIMASA DG 72hrs to cause appearance
Looted funds: Reps threaten to sanction CBN gov, NIMASA DG, others Business Day:
Looted funds: Reps threaten to sanction CBN gov, NIMASA DG, others
Reps threaten to sanction CBN Governor, NIMASA DG, NSA Republican Nigeria:
Reps threaten to sanction CBN Governor, NIMASA DG, NSA
NSA, CBN, IGP, NIMASA Undermining Us — Reps Infotrust News:
NSA, CBN, IGP, NIMASA Undermining Us — Reps


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 IGP suspends issuance of tinted glass permits, spy number plates - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Flight Operations: FAAN commissions Bird/wildlife management equipment - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
4 Why Northern Elders Are Behind Insecurity In The South-East —Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 Igangan: Forget Constitution, Arm Yourselves, War Has Been Declared On Us—Akintoye Tells Yoruba People - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Northern Elders to Igbo leaders: Prevail on secessionists in S/East to prevent war - The Nation, 18 hours ago
7 Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Temmie Ovwasa lists the mental and physical illnesses she has to deal with as she blames Nigeria for her condition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info