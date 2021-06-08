Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tems (Nigeria) and Elaine (South Africa) are nominated for BET Awards 2021 ‘Best New International Act Viewer’s Choice’ category
YNaija  - BET International announced the‘BET AWARDS 2021Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’nominees today, with Nigeria’sTems and South Africa’s Elaine clinching two ...
Read » Tems (Nigeria) and Elaine (South Africa) are nominated for BET Awards ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Nation gets NIESV’s award The Nation:
The Nation gets NIESV’s award
Tems has been Nominated for BET “Best New International Act” Viewer’s Choice Awards 2021 Bella Naija:
Tems has been Nominated for BET “Best New International Act” Viewer’s Choice Awards 2021
Tems Grabs BET Awards Nomination for Best New International Act Not Just OK:
Tems Grabs BET Awards Nomination for Best New International Act
.@temsbaby has been nominated for the BET viewers Pulse Nigeria:
.@temsbaby has been nominated for the BET viewers' choice award.
Tems Grabs BET Awards Nomination for Best New International Act, Here’s How You Can Vote Tunde Ednut:
Tems Grabs BET Awards Nomination for Best New International Act, Here’s How You Can Vote
Tems nominated for BET Award Nomination for Best New International Act » Mp3 Bullet:
Tems nominated for BET Award Nomination for Best New International Act »
Jaguda.com:
Tems nominated for BET Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
The Nation gets NIESV’s award Republican Nigeria:
The Nation gets NIESV’s award


   More Picks
1 Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 IGP suspends issuance of tinted glass permits, spy number plates - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Flight Operations: FAAN commissions Bird/wildlife management equipment - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
4 Why Northern Elders Are Behind Insecurity In The South-East —Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
5 Igangan: Forget Constitution, Arm Yourselves, War Has Been Declared On Us—Akintoye Tells Yoruba People - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Northern Elders to Igbo leaders: Prevail on secessionists in S/East to prevent war - The Nation, 18 hours ago
7 Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Temmie Ovwasa lists the mental and physical illnesses she has to deal with as she blames Nigeria for her condition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info