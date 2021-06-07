Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“Twitter went too far by insulting the President and by extension insulting 200 Million Nigerians.” – Actor Yemi Solade (Video)
Naija Parrot
- Veteran Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yemi Solade has reacted to the #TwitterBan in Nigeria, and he has a rather interesting opinion about it.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Twitter went too far by insulting the President and by extension insulting 200 Million Nigerians.” – Actor Yemi Solade (Video)
Lailas News:
Twitter went too far insulting President of Nigeria – Actor Yemi Solade
The Dabigal Blog:
“Twitter went too far by insulting the President and by extension insulting 200 Million Nigerians.” – Actor Yemi Solade (Video)
Correct NG:
”Twitter went too far insulting the President of Nigeria” – Actor, Yemi Solade (Video)
Luci Post:
“Twitter went too far by insulting the President and by extension insulting 200 Million Nigerians.” – Actor Yemi Solade (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
“Twitter went too far by insulting the President and by extension insulting 200 Million Nigerians.” – Actor Yemi Solade (Video)
Dockays World:
Twitter insulted the president and by extension 200 million of us - Actor Yemi Solade declares
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘The most foolish statement’ Nigerians react to Actor Yemi Solade’s insensitive comment on the Twitter ban
More Picks
1
Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Says She Attempted Suicide Over Unpaid Debts -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
2
IGP suspends issuance of tinted glass permits, spy number plates -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
3
Flight Operations: FAAN commissions Bird/wildlife management equipment -
Tech Economy,
23 hours ago
4
Why Northern Elders Are Behind Insecurity In The South-East —Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
5
Igangan: Forget Constitution, Arm Yourselves, War Has Been Declared On Us—Akintoye Tells Yoruba People -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
6
Northern Elders to Igbo leaders: Prevail on secessionists in S/East to prevent war -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
7
Jemima Osunde shares photos in NYSC uniform as she begins service -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Temmie Ovwasa lists the mental and physical illnesses she has to deal with as she blames Nigeria for her condition -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
2023: Atiku finally reacts to alleged presidential ambition, disowns campaign posters with Soludo -
Legit,
15 hours ago
10
ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...