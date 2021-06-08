Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Daddy Freeze has encouraged Nigerian pastors to offer condolence messages to the family and congregation of the late T.B. Joshua. The popular televangelist passed on suddenly on the night of June 5.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Let’s live in love, even if we disagree” – Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua’s family and congregation
The Info NG:
Daddy Freeze says why Nigerian pastors should set aside their differences and pay condolences to T.B Joshua’s family
Ripples Nigeria:
Daddy Freeze tells Nigerian pastors to pay tribute to TB Joshua
My Celebrity & I:
“Let’s live in love, even if we disagree” Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua’s family and congregation
The Dabigal Blog:
“Let’s live in love, even if we disagree” – Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua’s family and congregation
Naija on Point:
Daddy Freeze Urges Nigerian Pastors To Offer Condolence Message To TB Joshua’s Family
Naija Diary:
Daddy Freeze Advises Nigerian Pastors To Offer Condolence Message To TB Joshua’s Family And Congregation
Newzandar News:
Daddy Freeze Urges Nigerian Pastors To Offer Condolence Message To TB Joshua’s Family
Nesco Media:
“Let’s live in love, even if we disagree” Daddy Freeze asks Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua’s family and congregation
Republican Nigeria:
“Let’s live in love, even if we disagree” – Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua’s family and congregation
1st for Credible News:
Daddy Freeze says Nigerian preachers should acknowledge demise of TB Joshua
Naija Parrot:
“Let’s live in love, even if we disagree” – Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua’s family and congregation
More Picks
1
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) -
Online Nigeria,
6 hours ago
2
"Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
4
ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
President Buhari wanted to ban Twitter and Facebook at once – U.S. Media -
Correct NG,
11 hours ago
6
22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. -
Nigeria Breaking News,
3 hours ago
8
Twitter ban: Don't harass foreign envoys, PDP tells FG, APC -
The Punch,
1 day ago
9
How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG -
Legit,
5 hours ago
10
Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...