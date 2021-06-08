Post News
Security Council weighs support for Guterres’ second term as UN chief
The News
- It is likely that the 15-member UN body will vote in favour of the 72-year-old Portuguese diplomat.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Guterres tapped for second term as UN chief
Independent:
Security Council Weighs Support For Guterres’ Second Term As UN Chief
Ripples Nigeria:
Security Council nominates UN chief, Guterres for second term
The Eagle Online:
Security Council nominates Guterres for second term as UN chief
The Street Journal:
Guterres Tapped For Second Term As UN Chief
The New Diplomat:
UN Chief: Security Council Nominates Guterres For Second Term
More Picks
1
Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. -
Nigeria Breaking News,
16 hours ago
2
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
3
Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Senate passes Bill to restrict NIPOST to postal operations -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
5
Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Northern food and cattle dealers threaten to stop food supply nationwide -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
7
How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG -
Legit,
18 hours ago
8
Police officer pleads guilty to raping woman, accepts responsibility for her death -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
9
Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
T.B Joshua: There is time for everything – CAN reacts to death of Prophet -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
