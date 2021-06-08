Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CSOs dare FG: We will NOT stop using Twitter... no law against tweeting
The Cable  - A coalition of 25 civil society organisations (CSOs) says it will not stop using Twitter, a microblogging service.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CSOs dare FG, vow not to stop tweeting The Sun:
CSOs dare FG, vow not to stop tweeting
“We Will Keep Tweeting” – Civil society Organizations in Nigeria defy govt ban News Wire NGR:
“We Will Keep Tweeting” – Civil society Organizations in Nigeria defy govt ban
You can’t stop us from tweeting: 27 Civil Societies dare Buhari PM News:
You can’t stop us from tweeting: 27 Civil Societies dare Buhari
Twitter Ban: FG Can’t Stop Us From Tweeting – CSOs Dare FG Anaedo Online:
Twitter Ban: FG Can’t Stop Us From Tweeting – CSOs Dare FG
Twitter Ban: We Won’t Stop Tweeting – CSOs Dare FG Naija News:
Twitter Ban: We Won’t Stop Tweeting – CSOs Dare FG
Twitter ban: Civil society groups dare FG, insist on Tweeting Online Nigeria:
Twitter ban: Civil society groups dare FG, insist on Tweeting
National Daily:
Twitter ban: Civil society groups dare FG, insist on Tweeting


   More Picks
1 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 10 hours ago
2 Cameroon vs Nigeria: Livescore from Super Eagles’ Tuesday friendly in Austria - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 23 hours ago
4 22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
6 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Super Falcons Arrive In America For Super Series Tournament - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
9 World Bank lists Nigeria among top countries with electricity deficits - The Citizen, 22 hours ago
10 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info