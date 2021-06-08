Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


441 cases of cholera, 6 deaths recorded in Plateau, says Commissioner
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
441 cases of cholera, 6 deaths recorded in Plateau, says Commissioner

The Commissioner for Health in Plateau State, Dr Nimkong Ndam, has said that the state recorded 441 suspected cases of cholera and six deaths from the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cholera: Plateau records 441 suspected cases, 6 deaths - Official Premium Times:
Cholera: Plateau records 441 suspected cases, 6 deaths - Official
Plateau records 441 suspected cases of cholera, 6 deaths – Commissioner Daily Nigerian:
Plateau records 441 suspected cases of cholera, 6 deaths – Commissioner
Plateau records 441 suspected cases of cholera, 6 deaths, says Health Commissioner Prompt News:
Plateau records 441 suspected cases of cholera, 6 deaths, says Health Commissioner
Plateau Records 441 Suspected Cases Of Cholera, 6 Deaths, Says Health Commissioner The Street Journal:
Plateau Records 441 Suspected Cases Of Cholera, 6 Deaths, Says Health Commissioner
National Daily:
Plateau records 441 suspected cases of cholera, 6 deaths, says Health Commissioner


   More Picks
1 ‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 "Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
4 ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 President Buhari wanted to ban Twitter and Facebook at once – U.S. Media - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
6 22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 3 hours ago
8 Twitter ban: Don't harass foreign envoys, PDP tells FG, APC - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info