441 cases of cholera, 6 deaths recorded in Plateau, says Commissioner

441 cases of cholera, 6 deaths recorded in Plateau, says Commissioner



The Commissioner for Health in Plateau State, Dr Nimkong Ndam, has said that the state recorded 441 suspected cases of cholera and six deaths from the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online441 cases of cholera, 6 deaths recorded in Plateau, says CommissionerThe Commissioner for Health in Plateau State, Dr Nimkong Ndam, has said that the state recorded 441 suspected cases of cholera and six deaths from the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%