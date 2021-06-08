Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NLC rejects ”partial” implementation of minimum wage in Nasarawa State
News photo News Verge  - The Nigeria Labour Congress in Nasarawa has rejected the partial implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage in the state. Mr Yusuf Iya, Chairman of NLC in the state, made this known in an interview with our reporter on Tuesday in Lafia. “The government ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Minimum wage: NLC rejects partial implementation, threatens face-off Vanguard News:
Minimum wage: NLC rejects partial implementation, threatens face-off
NLC rejects ”partial” implementation of minimum wage in Nasarawa State The Guardian:
NLC rejects ”partial” implementation of minimum wage in Nasarawa State
NLC rejects ”partial”implementation of minimum wage in Nasarawa State News Diary Online:
NLC rejects ”partial”implementation of minimum wage in Nasarawa State
NLC rejects ‘partial’ implementation of minimum wage in Nasarawa Daily Nigerian:
NLC rejects ‘partial’ implementation of minimum wage in Nasarawa
NLC rejects ”partial”implementation of minimum wage in Nasarawa State Prompt News:
NLC rejects ”partial”implementation of minimum wage in Nasarawa State
Minimum Wage: NLC Rejects Partial Implementation, Threatens Face-Off The Street Journal:
Minimum Wage: NLC Rejects Partial Implementation, Threatens Face-Off


   More Picks
1 ‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 "Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
4 ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 President Buhari wanted to ban Twitter and Facebook at once – U.S. Media - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
6 22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 3 hours ago
8 Twitter ban: Don't harass foreign envoys, PDP tells FG, APC - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info