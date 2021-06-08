Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals her dogs are living a better life than her
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Social media users have reacted to Nigerian DJ, Cuppy Otedola’s revelation that her dogs are living a better life than her.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“My dogs live a better life than me” – DJ Cuppy Yaba Left Online:
“My dogs live a better life than me” – DJ Cuppy
My dogs live a better life than me — DJ Cuppy Instablog 9ja:
My dogs live a better life than me — DJ Cuppy
“My dogs live a better life than me” – DJ Cuppy See Naija:
“My dogs live a better life than me” – DJ Cuppy
“My dogs live a better life than me” – DJ Cuppy Naija Parrot:
“My dogs live a better life than me” – DJ Cuppy
“My dogs live a better life than me” – DJ Cuppy Republican Nigeria:
“My dogs live a better life than me” – DJ Cuppy
‘My dogs live a better life than me’ DJ Cuppy Kemi Filani Blog:
‘My dogs live a better life than me’ DJ Cuppy


   More Picks
1 ‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) - Online Nigeria, 23 hours ago
2 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 21 hours ago
3 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 N-Power: 550,000 applicants qualify for final selection - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 The wizard called Emmanuel has been consumed – Rev Chris Okotie - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Senate passes Bill to restrict NIPOST to postal operations - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info