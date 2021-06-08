Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man with the initials B.E.O was detained at the Istanbul Airport after he ingested 844 grams of a narcotic substance. The drugs he ingested were in 96 capsules and were picked out by the airport body scanners.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

