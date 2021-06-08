Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Part of growing up is being able to tell your friends the ugliest truth - Toke Makinwa
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Toke Makinwa is of the opinion that part of growing up is the ability to tell friends the ugliest truth without wavering.
According to her, friendship isn't about only drinking ch
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Toke Makinwa states why it is important to always tell the truth to your friends' faces no matter how ugly it is
Pulse Nigeria:
'Part of growing up is being able to tell your friends the ugliest truth' - Toke Makinwa
Republican Nigeria:
Part of Growing Up Is Being Able to Tell Your Friends the Ugliest Truth
1st for Credible News:
Toke Makinwa demands friends to embrace ugly truths
Naija Parrot:
“Part of growing up is being able to tell your friends the ugliest truth” – Toke Makinwa
Dockays World:
OAP Toke Makinwa reveals how she was hurt by friend she encouraged to have bad behavior
Tori News:
Part of Growing Up Is Being Able to Tell Your Friends the Ugliest Truth - Toke Makinwa
More Picks
1
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) -
Online Nigeria,
6 hours ago
2
"Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
4
ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
President Buhari wanted to ban Twitter and Facebook at once – U.S. Media -
Correct NG,
11 hours ago
6
22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. -
Nigeria Breaking News,
3 hours ago
8
Twitter ban: Don't harass foreign envoys, PDP tells FG, APC -
The Punch,
1 day ago
9
How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG -
Legit,
5 hours ago
10
Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
