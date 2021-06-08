Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How attempt to traffick two 3-month-old babies was foiled at Lagos Airport
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
How attempt to traffick two 3-month-old babies was foiled at Lagos Airport

Personnel of one of Nigeria’s airlines, Air Peace, have foiled an attempt to traffick two babies by a man and a woman at the Murtala Muhammed ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Air Peace personnel foil attempt to traffic two babies out of Lagos Vanguard News:
Air Peace personnel foil attempt to traffic two babies out of Lagos
Air Peace Staff Foil Attempted Trafficking Of 2 Babies To Delta Leadership:
Air Peace Staff Foil Attempted Trafficking Of 2 Babies To Delta
Air Peace personnel foil child trafficking attempt at MMA2 – Official The News:
Air Peace personnel foil child trafficking attempt at MMA2 – Official
Air Peace staff foil child trafficking attempt in Lagos PM News:
Air Peace staff foil child trafficking attempt in Lagos
How Air Peace personnel prevented child trafficking attempt at MMA2 Pulse Nigeria:
How Air Peace personnel prevented child trafficking attempt at MMA2
Air Peace Personnel Foil Attempt To Traffic Two Babies Out Of Lagos The Street Journal:
Air Peace Personnel Foil Attempt To Traffic Two Babies Out Of Lagos
Air Peace staff foil child trafficking attempt in Lagos See Naija:
Air Peace staff foil child trafficking attempt in Lagos


   More Picks
1 ‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 "Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
4 ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 President Buhari wanted to ban Twitter and Facebook at once – U.S. Media - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
6 22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 3 hours ago
8 Twitter ban: Don't harass foreign envoys, PDP tells FG, APC - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info