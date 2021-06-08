Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


South African woman gives birth to ten babies breaking Guinness Record
News photo Africa News  - A South African woman has given birth to 10 babies, breaking the World Record held by Malian woman Halima Cisse who gave birth to nine children in Morocco in May.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South African woman gives birth to 10 babies, sets new World Record Vanguard News:
South African woman gives birth to 10 babies, sets new World Record
Woman gives birth to 10 babies in South Africa, husband unemployed Nigerian Tribune:
Woman gives birth to 10 babies in South Africa, husband unemployed
Woman Claims To Have Given Birth To Ten Children In New World Record The Guardian:
Woman Claims To Have Given Birth To Ten Children In New World Record
South African Woman Delivered of 10 Babies at Once, 7 boys, 3 girls The News:
South African Woman Delivered of 10 Babies at Once, 7 boys, 3 girls
Woman Claims To Have Given Birth To Ten Children In New World Record The Street Journal:
Woman Claims To Have Given Birth To Ten Children In New World Record


   More Picks
1 ‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 "Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
4 ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 President Buhari wanted to ban Twitter and Facebook at once – U.S. Media - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
6 22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 3 hours ago
8 Twitter ban: Don't harass foreign envoys, PDP tells FG, APC - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info