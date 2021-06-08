Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kalu cautions masterminds of insecurity in South East, warns against repeat of 1967 genocide
The Eagle Online  - He noted that the insecurity in the South-East region is strange, revealing that Igbos are not known for burning homes to punish enemies. 

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kalu Warns Against Repetition Of 1967 Genocide Leadership:
Kalu Warns Against Repetition Of 1967 Genocide
Kalu cautions perpetrators of violence in South-East Vanguard News:
Kalu cautions perpetrators of violence in South-East
Kalu cautions masterminds of insecurity in South East, warns against repetition of 1967 genocide Peoples Daily:
Kalu cautions masterminds of insecurity in South East, warns against repetition of 1967 genocide
Kalu cautions masterminds of insecurity in South East The Sun:
Kalu cautions masterminds of insecurity in South East
We Won’t Tolerate Repetition Of 1967 Genocide, Kalu Warns Masterminds Of Insecurity In South East Independent:
We Won’t Tolerate Repetition Of 1967 Genocide, Kalu Warns Masterminds Of Insecurity In South East
Orji Kalu Warns South-East Violence Masterminds, Recalls 1967 Genocide Information Nigeria:
Orji Kalu Warns South-East Violence Masterminds, Recalls 1967 Genocide
Kalu Cautions Perpetrators Of Violence In South-East The Street Journal:
Kalu Cautions Perpetrators Of Violence In South-East
South-East Crisis: No repetition of 1967 genocide – Orji Kalu PM News:
South-East Crisis: No repetition of 1967 genocide – Orji Kalu
Sen.Kalu cautions perpetrators of violence in South East Prompt News:
Sen.Kalu cautions perpetrators of violence in South East


   More Picks
1 ‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) - Online Nigeria, 23 hours ago
2 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 21 hours ago
3 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 N-Power: 550,000 applicants qualify for final selection - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 The wizard called Emmanuel has been consumed – Rev Chris Okotie - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Senate passes Bill to restrict NIPOST to postal operations - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info