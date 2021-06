Republican Nigeria - Ninety-three-year-old Sa’idu Abdullahi was said to have left his village, Dakatsalle, in present-day Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano state in 1953, during the reign of Emir Abdullahi Bayero. Sa’idu Abdullahi Sa’idu Abdullahi, a Nigerian who was ...



News Credibility Score: 30%