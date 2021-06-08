Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG
Legit  - Recent comments by Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of information, indicate that the federal government does not appear to be backing down Twitter’s suspension.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

