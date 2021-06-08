Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video)
News photo Online Nigeria  - Davido Nigerian musician, Davido has prayed against a prophecy by a pastor saying that he will be poisoned by a close friend living in his house.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

God will expose evils around me - Davido reacts to Daily Post:
God will expose evils around me - Davido reacts to 'poison' prophecy
God will expose wickedness around me — Davido The Punch:
God will expose wickedness around me — Davido
God will expose evils around me – Davido reacts to ‘poison’ prophecy against him Nigerian Eye:
God will expose evils around me – Davido reacts to ‘poison’ prophecy against him
Davido says God will expose all the wickedness around him hours after pastor reveals scary prophecy about him Pulse Nigeria:
Davido says God will expose all the wickedness around him hours after pastor reveals scary prophecy about him
God will expose evil around me— Davido reacts to prophecy The News Guru:
God will expose evil around me— Davido reacts to prophecy
Davido: “God will expose any wickedness around me” Lailas News:
Davido: “God will expose any wickedness around me”
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) Sundiata Post:
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video)
"God will expose any wickedness around me" - Davido prays over prophecy of being poisoned Gist Reel:
"God will expose any wickedness around me" - Davido prays over prophecy of being poisoned
God Will Expose Evils Around Me – Davido Reacts To ‘Poison’ Prophecy Benco News:
God Will Expose Evils Around Me – Davido Reacts To ‘Poison’ Prophecy
God will expose evils around me – Davido reacts to ‘poison’ prophecy Newzandar News:
God will expose evils around me – Davido reacts to ‘poison’ prophecy
“God Will Expose and Deal With Them” – See How Davido Reacts to a Prophecy Tunde Ednut:
“God Will Expose and Deal With Them” – See How Davido Reacts to a Prophecy
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ Gist 36:
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’
‘I Don’t Want To Die’ – Davido Reacts To Death Prophecy Anaedo Online:
‘I Don’t Want To Die’ – Davido Reacts To Death Prophecy
“God Will Expose Any Wickedness Around Me” – Davido Reacts To Prophesy Of Being Poisoned Naija on Point:
“God Will Expose Any Wickedness Around Me” – Davido Reacts To Prophesy Of Being Poisoned
God will expose any wickedness around me – Davido reacts to prophesy of being poisoned | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
God will expose any wickedness around me – Davido reacts to prophesy of being poisoned | Ladun Liadi's Blog God will expose any wickedness around me – Davido reacts to prophesy of being poisoned
“God Will Expose Evils Around Me” – Davido Finally Reacts To ‘Poison’ Prophecy Gbextra Online Portal:
“God Will Expose Evils Around Me” – Davido Finally Reacts To ‘Poison’ Prophecy
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) Edujandon:
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video)
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ Republican Nigeria:
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’
Tori News:
'God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me' - Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video)


   More Picks
1 ‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 "Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
4 ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 President Buhari wanted to ban Twitter and Facebook at once – U.S. Media - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
6 22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 3 hours ago
8 Twitter ban: Don't harass foreign envoys, PDP tells FG, APC - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info