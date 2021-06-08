Army Chief’s Appointment: Nigeria To Spend N700million To Force 29 Generals Out Amid Recession Online Nigeria - President Buhari and New COAS,Farouk Yahaya Investigation by SaharaReporters has shown that the Nigerian Army will be spending not less than N700 million on the retirement of 29 Major-Generals and Brigadier-Generals who will leave the service going by ...



News Credibility Score: 50%