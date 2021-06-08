Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Igangan killings: You're beating drums of war - Northern group attacks Gani Adams
Daily Post
- The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has cautioned Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, against attacking and killing
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
CNG warns Gani Adams, says Northerners must not be attacked
The Punch:
Igangan killings: Don't attack Northerners, CNG warns Gani Adams
Nigerian Tribune:
Igangan: Don’t dare North, CNG warns Gani Adams
Nigerian Eye:
Igangan killings: You’re beating drums of war – Northern group attacks Gani Adams
The Street Journal:
CNG Warns Gani Adams, Says Northerners Must Not Be Attacked
More Picks
1
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) -
Online Nigeria,
6 hours ago
2
"Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
4
ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
President Buhari wanted to ban Twitter and Facebook at once – U.S. Media -
Correct NG,
11 hours ago
6
22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. -
Nigeria Breaking News,
3 hours ago
8
Twitter ban: Don't harass foreign envoys, PDP tells FG, APC -
The Punch,
1 day ago
9
How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG -
Legit,
5 hours ago
10
Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...